Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Mississippi State improved its record to 7-4 after it handled its business against East Tennessee State. Last week the Gator Bowl and Texas Bowl were the two most common projections, but we're now starting to see the Las Vegas Bowl back in the picture with the Texas Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Music City Bowl vs. Illinois (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Bill Bender, Sporting News: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Purdue (Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Purdue (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)