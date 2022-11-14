Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Mississippi State fell to 6-4 Saturday after its loss to Georgia, but they've already clinched bowl eligibility after the win over Auburn last week. The projections this week are pretty widespread, but the Gator Bowl and Texas Bowl are the most common pick.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Gator Bowl vs. Clemson (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Maryland (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)