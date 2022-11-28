Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Mississippi State improved its record to 8-4 with the Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss Thursday, the first eight-win season of Mike Leach's tenure. The win seemed to put them in a prime position for the Citrus Bowl, but some other results Saturday may have moved State down the totem poll.

The first was South Carolina who went into Clemson and won as a 14-point underdog. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs both share an 8-4 record, but with wins over Tennessee and Clemson, one would think that South Carolina has a better résumé.

The next was LSU falling to Texas A&M as a 10-point favorite. The Tigers looked to be in a position to land a New Year's Six Bowl with a win over the Aggies, but the loss drops them to 9-3 and likely out of NY6 range.

The projections for Mississippi State are a bit all over the place. The most likely scenario, in my opinion, is that LSU and South Carolina would get the Citrus Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl, leaving Mississippi State next in line to make their pick which would likely be the Gator Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Music City Bowl vs. Iowa (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Oregon State (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Music City Bowl vs. Iowa (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Liberty Bowl Stadium Memphis, TN)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois (Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL)