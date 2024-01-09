Mississippi State is looking at a full rebuild on the offensive line with all six players who started a game up front in 2023 moving on from the program.

New offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has been active in the transfer portal adding Memphis tackle Makylan Pounders, LSU guard Marlon Martinez and North Texas center Ethan Miner, and he added another new face to his unit on Tuesday in Texas Tech transfer Jacoby Jackson.

Jackson, a 6'6", 320-pound redshirt sophomore, started seven games at left guard and one game at right guard for the Red Raiders this season. Jackson graded as one of Texas Tech's top pass protectors according to PFF, with a 78.6 pass blocking grade which ranked second on the team along with zero sacks and a 57.4 run blocking grade.

After redshirting the 2021 season, Jackson appeared in all 13 of Texas Tech's game, and started the last five games of the season at right guard. He had a 68.5 pass blocking grade with two sacks allowed and a 54.1 run blocking grade.

As a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, the Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Summit product chose Texas Tech after decommitting from TCU. He also held offers from numerous SEC and Big 12 schools, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma State.

Jackson will have two seasons of eligibility at Mississippi State, and he gives the Bulldogs a versatile option who can play either offensive guard spot. He is the 15th transfer that Mississippi State had added this offseason.