Starkville - Mississippi State has announced the firing of head coach Zach Arnett during his first season with the program.

Arnett was viewed as one of college football's rising defensive coordinators after a strong three-year stint under Mike Leach from 2020-22, and is expected to gain heavy interest for open DC spots this offseason. After Leach passed away in December 2022, Mississippi State was put in a difficult position without an athletics director in place and opted to promote Arnett to head coach to keep stability within the program.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time," A.D. Zac Selmon said via press release. "There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."

Arnett led Mississippi State to a victory over Illinois in last season's ReliaQuest Bowl, but his Bulldogs are 4-6 this regular season with a 1-6 record in SEC play. Injuries to senior quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'quavious Marks haven't helped, but MSU is averaging just 21.4 points per game and only 9.1 points against conference opponents under offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," Selmon said. “I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Mississippi State will owe Arnett a buyout of between $4-4.5 million. The buyout includes offset language should Arnett land a new job.

Offensive analyst Greg Knox will finish the season as Mississippi State’s interim head coach. Knox previously served as Mississippi State’s running back coach from 2009-17. He was in the same position at Florida from 2018-2021 and rejoined the staff this season after a year at Buffalo.

Knox led Mississippi State to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory as the interim head coach in 2017 after Dan Mullen left to take the Florida job. That game, the Bulldogs defeated a Lamar Jackson-led Louisville team.

A national search is underway, which will be the first head coaching hire that Selmon makes as the athletics director at Mississippi State.