Mississippi State adds PWO Kicker Carson Allen to 2023 class

Mississippi State added a preferred walk-on kicker to its 2023 class as Carson Allen of Etowah (Ga.) High School announced his commitment to the Bulldogs the morning.

Allen is rated as the #28 kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking and the 41st ranked kicker by Kohl's Kicking. He was named to the Georgia 6A all-state preseason team by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

As a junior, Allen made three of his five field goal attempts, went nine for nine on PATs, and forced a touchback on 22 of 23 kickoffs. He is also a member of the varsity soccer team.

During his recruitment, Allen also made visits to Vanderbilt, Georgia, Indiana, Purdue, and Duke.

Allen is the 2nd kicker to join Mississippi State's recruiting class as Harding Academy (Ark.) kicker Kyle Ferrie committed to the Bulldogs back in June. Seniors Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon will be using their final years of eligibility this fall, so Mississippi State needed to go out and get a pair of replacements.