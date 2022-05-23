Mississippi State adds playmaking RB Seth Davis to 2023 class
Mike Leach and the Mississippi State staff added some offensive firepower out of the Lone Star State on Monday evening. Katy (Texas) running back Seth Davis made the call for the Bulldogs, becoming the fourth pledge in the class for the SEC West program.
Davis is a dynamic back for one of the biggest powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Davis features a small frame but carries the load for a potent Tigers offense.
The newest Mississippi State commit totaled a whopping 4,209 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons in the Greater Houston area. His playmaking ability caught the eye of programs from coast to coast, and Davis even initially committed to Duke before re-opening his recruitment.
In the end, the allure of playing in the SEC and for Leach's Air Raid offense won out for the Texas prospect. Davis figures to be an ideal fit in the pass-heavy scheme in Starkville due to his scat-back style of play and dynamic ability with the ball.
Davis has tremendous play-speed, as he is consistently seen exploding through running lanes and out-running defenders en route to the end zone. Additionally, the Katy standout posted a personal best wind-aided 10.81 100-meter as a junior.
The Texas native is very good in space and has displayed some upside as a receiver on the football field and in camp settings. That made him a logical target for the Bulldogs staff as they look to add playmakers to the passing game.
Running backs coach Jason Washington led the recruitment for Davis, as the Bulldogs beat out finalists Cal, Missouri, Utah, and Vanderbilt. Davis joins four-star Laurel (Miss.) offensive tackle Malik Ellis, three-star Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County defensive end Joseph Head, and three-star Bay Springs (Miss.) running back Tyrick Jones in the Mississippi State class.
Seth Davis is rated as a 5.6 three-star prospect by Rivals.