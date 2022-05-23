Mississippi State adds playmaking RB Seth Davis to 2023 class

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State staff added some offensive firepower out of the Lone Star State on Monday evening. Katy (Texas) running back Seth Davis made the call for the Bulldogs, becoming the fourth pledge in the class for the SEC West program.

Davis is a dynamic back for one of the biggest powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Davis features a small frame but carries the load for a potent Tigers offense.

The newest Mississippi State commit totaled a whopping 4,209 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons in the Greater Houston area. His playmaking ability caught the eye of programs from coast to coast, and Davis even initially committed to Duke before re-opening his recruitment.