Mississippi State Adds Michigan Safety Jordan Morant

After his first two years at Michigan saw limited playing time, Jordan Morant entered the transfer portal. In early May, it looked as though Morant was going to be headed to Duke, but in the end, the Bulldogs were able to come out on top.





Part of this addition is likely due to Morant's familiarity with Mississippi State's Senior Executive Director of Football Recruiting, Matt Dudek. Prior to arriving in Starkville last spring, Dudek was the head of recruiting at Michigan and was able to recruit Morant to the Wolverines during his time there.





As a member of the 2020 class, Morant was the 23rd ranked safety in the nation, and the 7th ranked prospect out of New Jersey.



Morant has some natural abilities at S, especially when it comes to his tackling and play recognition. Morant has a great pursuit after the ball carrier, can lay out some devastating hits, and does a great job of navigating the field against both the run and pass- consistently putting himself in the best position to succeed.





There's no such thing as too much depth, and with the fall fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how Jordan Morant will be utilized in Mississippi State's defense.







