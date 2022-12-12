"At this time I want to thank everyone who has supported and who has been there for me throughout my college career. I want to thank the LSU staff who was a part of my journey whole I attended the University. Unfortunately things did not go as planned throughout my time at LSU although it was a great place to start my college experience. I feel as if my opportunity to grow in life is elsewhere. I have decided to enter the transfer portal to better my career and receive a new opportunity. A lot of thoughts and prayers have been put into this... At this time I will be transferring to the Mississippi State Bulldogs!," Jones wrote in a Twitter post.

Mississippi State made its first transfer portal addition this evening as former LSU defensive back Ray'Darious Jones announced he had committed to the Bulldogs.

Jones was a talented athlete in the 2019 recruiting class and led Horn Lake High School to an undefeated season and 6A State Championship as the team's quarterback before moving to the defensive backfield in college.

In his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, the 6'2" 170-pound defensive back appeared in seven games for the Tigers contributing on special teams. He appeared at nine games as 2021 cornerback in 2021 making nine tackles and one pass breakup, including a season high four tackles against Ole Miss.

Jones did not play in 2022 due to academic issues and entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season.

Jones fills an immediate need for Mississippi State with four of its five starting defensive backs set to move on to the next level. Cornerback and Emmanuel Forbes and safety Collin Duncan both declared for the NFL Draft while safeties Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews have exhausted all of their eligibility.

Mississippi State has lost nine scholarship to the transfer portal, but none have come from the defensive side of the football and the addition of Jones is just the start of them reloading for another successful year for Zach Arnett's defense.