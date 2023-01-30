Mississippi State did not carry a tight end on its roster under Mike Leach the past two seasons, but under new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, the Bulldogs have added a new tight end in former Georgia Bulldog Ryland Goede.

Goede's fiancé Alexa Fortin - a volleyball setter - is also transferring from Georgia to Mississippi State.

A former three-star out of Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.), Goede spent the past four seasons at Georgia in a backup role. He saw action in two games as a freshman in 2019 but missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

The 6'6", 240-pound tight end appeared in six games during the 2021 season and appeared in nine this year but did not record a reception.

Goede is the third offensive addition Mississippi State has made through the transfer portal, joining Vanderbilt QB Mike Wright and Eastern Washington WR Freddie Roberson. The Bulldogs have bolstered the secondary with Miami CB Khamauri Rogers, Indiana CB Christopher Keys, LSU CB Ray'Darious Jones and Kentucky S Kobi Albert. They've also added special teams help with UCLA kicker Nick Barr-Mira and UCF punter Andrew Osteen.