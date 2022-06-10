Mississippi State Adds Ball State RHP Nate Dohm

Chris Lemonis has many connections to the state of Indiana from his time coaching the Hoosiers, so it's no surprise to see him go back up there to recruit.

Mississippi State continues to dive into the transfer portal to add pieces to the 2023 roster, and after adding Memphis RHP Landon Gartman and Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, they added a third piece to the transfer class in Ball State freshman Nate Dohm.

Among the teams to reach out to the talented righty were Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Missouri.

"I went into the transfer portal because I didn't think Ball State was the right fit," said Dohm. "I was overwhelmed with the amount of teams that were interested."

Dohm made recruiting visits to Alabama and Mississippi State, and that's when he knew Starkville was the right fit.

"I fell in love with it. The facilities were amazing." "Chris Lemonis really sold me on being able to be a future draft pick."

The Zionsville, IN, product has a fastball that sits in the 94-97 MPH range and mixes in a slider that sits in the low-80s and a curveball in the upper-70s. As a high school senior, Dohm dominated his competition with a 0.98 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched for Zionsville HS.

During his freshman season at Ball State, the 6'3" right-hander made 15 appearances, including three starts. In 41 innings pitched, Dohm allowed 32 hits, 26 earned runs, 26 walks, and struck out 56 batters while opponents hit .218 off him.

While a 5.71 ERA is a bit underwhelming, Dohm possesses massive potential, and his high strikeout numbers and low batting average reflect that. Dohm gives Mississippi State a high upside bullpen arm that could turn into a force should his walk numbers go down.

Mississippi State saw ten players enter the transfer portal, including five pitchers in Taylor Montiel, Bradley Wilson, Mikey Tepper, Andrew Walling, and Jack Walker, so Dohm could be the 2nd of a plethora of transfer portal additions to the Bulldog pitching staff.







