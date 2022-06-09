Mississippi Debuts on Rivals 250- Suntarine Perkins

Recently our Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 class dropped, and within them, there are some extremely talented prospects from the state of MS. Today, we will be focusing on the state's top prospect in Suntarine Perkins , the talented athlete out of Raleigh.

What Perkins can do on the field is simply incredible.

Suntarine Perkins, the No.1 player in MS, is making his debut in the Rivals 250 rankings as the 90th best player in the nation, and rightfully so.

Perkins is an incredibly talented athlete that truly does all he can for his team, in his time at Raleigh, he has been lined up and produced very well at a variety of positions (RB, SS, OLB)





Offensively, Perkins is an explosive back with great vision, speed, and strength that shows up all over the field.

Perkins provides everything needed in the backfield- he has the ability to take hand-offs for massive gains/scores, while also being able to deliver some crucial blocks for his teammates as well.

As a junior, Perkins had his best year yet on offense- totaling up 1350 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, with an additional 314 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air as well.





Defensively, Perkins is just as dominant, if not more.

Whether he's lined up at SS or OLB, Perkins is not a guy you want to meet with the ball in your hands. His strength, pursuit, and tackling ability is second to none- those paired with his sideline to sideline speed allow him to fly all around the field and impact plays in multiple ways.

Last fall, Perkins totaled up 74 total tackles (32 solo), 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, and one fumble recovery on the year.





Overall, Suntarine Perkins is one hell of a talent and decided to pledge his commitment to Mississippi last November, but with the wide variety of top-tier teams wanting to add him to their 2023 class, anything can happen between now and December.



