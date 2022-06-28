Mike Leach signs extension through 2025 with Mississippi State

Mike Leach signed a contract extension this morning to keep him the head coach of Mississippi State through the 2025 season.

Mississippi law prevents state employees from being under contract for longer than four years, so Mississippi State has inked the longest possible deal for the Bulldog head coach.

Leach came to Starkville in January 2020 after ten seasons with Texas Tech and then eight at Washington State after Mississippi State fired current Akron Head Coach Joe Moorhead. His original contract was a 4-year deal estimated at $5 million per season.

Leach holds a career record of 150-103, putting him tied for 5th for most wins among active Power-5 head coaches. The Bulldogs saw an improvement of three wins in year two of the Mike Leach era, going 7-6 after a 4-7 debut season in 2020. State has gone 1-1 in Bowl Games during that stretch, with a win over Tulsa in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl and a loss to Texas Tech in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.

The first two recruiting cycles of Mike Leach's tenure saw the Bulldogs rank in the top 30 in both classes, with the 2021 class ranked 26th in the nation and the 2022 class ranked 16th.

Mike Leach's Air Raid offense broke multiple school records during the 2021 season as sophomore quarterback Will Rogers threw for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Makai Polk caught 105 passes for 1,046 yards.



