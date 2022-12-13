Mike Leach had an incredible coaching career but what should not be lost in the tragedy of his untimely death is just how many coaches and players he positively impacted over head coaching stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Leach was lucky to have coached with many of these elite coaches and players but many of them are also incredibly fortunate to cross paths with Leach, who changed their lives forever. MORE: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies at 61

COACHING TREE

Sonny Dykes (left) and Mike Leach in 2016 (AP Images)

The outpouring of support from coaches ever since the news broke that Leach suffered a heart attack Sunday and since his death was announced early Tuesday has come from across the college football landscape, many of whom have been on Leach’s staffs over the years and now run their own programs. The staff Leach put together at Texas Tech was incredibly deep and filled with current head coaches including TCU’s Sonny Dykes, who is leading the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff this season. Dykes coached wide receivers in Lubbock. Houston coach Dana Holgorsen coached inside receivers and was the offensive coordinator under Leach. USC coach Lincoln Riley was a student assistant and then a graduate assistant for the Red Raiders before coaching receivers. Art Briles coached running backs at Texas Tech before taking the Houston job. His coaching tree at Texas Tech will go down in history as one of the best ever. Those were some of the big names there but there were others, as Baylor coach Dave Aranda was a graduate assistant in Lubbock and then Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie played and was a GA for Leach there as well. Nevada coach Ken Wilson was one of the biggest names who worked with Leach during his time at Washington State. Interim Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett, the defensive coordinator, has been tied to other jobs and is absolutely one of the up-and-coming assistants nationally. Those were many of the major coaches who were with Leach during his coaching career. He also coached a bunch of players who ended up getting into the coaching profession and are still making a huge impact. Texas Tech legend Kliff Kingsbury was a star quarterback in the early years for Leach in Lubbock before he himself coached the Red Raiders for six seasons and eventually landed the Arizona Cardinals job. West Virginia coach Neal Brown, former North Texas coach Seth Littrell, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, Cumbie and Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris were some other big-timers.

PLAYER TREE

Kliff Kingsbury (right) was one of Mike Leach's greatest players (AP Images)