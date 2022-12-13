Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center due to complications with a heart condition. He was 61.

Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said:

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative "Air Raid" offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

"Mike's death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced Life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That's a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them," Keenum said.

Mississippi State Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett said:

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach. College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades."

"Mike was an innovator, pioneer and visionary. He was a college football icon, a coaching legend but an even better person," said Brett. "We are all better for having known Mike Leach. The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family."

Leach came to Mississippi State in 2020 and coached the Bulldogs to a 19-17 record over three seasons with three bowl appearances.

In 21 years as a head coach, including stops at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, Leach compiled a 158-107 record, and is the winningest coach in Texas Tech history. His 158 wins were 2nd most among active head coaches.

Leach is most known for his Air Raid offense that took college football by storm in the 2000s, and he's formed one of the largest coaching trees in the sport, including head coaches Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris, Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury.

Leach was born in Susanville, California, and raised in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1983, where he played Rugby. He also earned a Master's degree from the U.S. Sports Academy and his Juris from Pepperdine University.

His first job in college football was as an assistant at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo before coaching at College of the Desert and then in the European Football League in Finland.

One of his greatest influences was Hal Mumme, whom he worked under at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, and Kentucky from 1989 to 1998 and the two are credited with the invention of the Air Raid offense.

He then spent a season under Bob Stoops as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1999 before landing his first head coaching job at Texas Tech in 2000.

Leach was not only a football Coach but a renowned author. His 2011 autobiography Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and in Life was a New York Times bestseller, and in 2014, he authored Geronimo: Leadership Strategies of an American Warrior.



