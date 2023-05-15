Since entering the starting lineup last month, David Mershon has been the prototype for what Mississippi State is looking for in a leadoff hitter. In the Bulldogs' series victory over #2 LSU over the weekend there wasn't a bigger catalyst to Mississippi State's success than Mershon, and he capped it off by being named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Florida's Cade Kurland.

The switch-hitting shortstop has shown an advanced approach at the plate since earning the full-time starting job last month. On the season, Mershon is batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .440. He’s walked 18 times to only 14 strikeouts, and he’s been a thief on the base paths with 11 stolen bases.

Mershon’s game has been elevated in SEC play. He’s batting .327 against conference foes with an on-base percentage of .492 to lead the team. The 5’8”, 165-pound shortstop is someone most would consider undersized, but the kid just knows how to get on base.

When going hitless in the Mississippi State’s series against Arkansas he still managed six walks, and he had everything working for him down in Baton Rouge this weekend. Mershon didn’t record a single strikeout over the weekend, one of only two Bulldogs to do so alongside Luke Hancock. The Bulldogs won the Saturday and Sunday matchups over LSU to take the series and Mershon reached base in nine of his 12 plate appearances.

In Saturday’s contest, Mershon went 2-4 at the plate with a single, an RBI double, a walk, and a stolen base in a 9-4 win over the Tigers. Sunday was when Mershon’s dominance really showed. He singled four times in five at-bats and added two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI, and three runs scored.

Mershon is the third Bulldog freshman to earn the honor this season, joining outfielder Dakota Jordan and catcher Ross Highfill. It’s been a difficult season for Mississippi State baseball but the freshman trio gives the Bulldogs an exciting young core to build around going forward.

Mississippi State will have one last chance to reach Hoover as they trail two games behind Georgia and Missouri for the final spot in the SEC Tournament going into their final series with Texas A&M, but even if next week is the end for the 2023 Bulldogs, it clear they’ve got their leadoff man for the future.