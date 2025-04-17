Amier Ali Transferring to Bulldogs

Mississippi State has dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal once again.

On Thursday, forward Amier Ali told multiple media outlets he plans to transfer from Arizona State to the Bulldogs. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ali started four of the 29 games he played this past season for the Sun Devils. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game.

Ali was a member of Arizona State's 2024 class out of Canyon International Academy (Ariz.). He was ranked No. 104 in the Rivals150 and chose the Sun Devils over more than 18 offers, including from Alabama, Kansas, Florida State, Kentucky and UCLA.

The Bulldogs have now added three players in the portal this spring. Ali joins former Wichita State forward Quincy Ballard and guard Ja'Borri McGhee, who transferred from UAB.