Bulldogs Snag Kansas State Transfer Achor Achor

It's been a big week for Mississippi State with the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Friday, the Bulldogs landed another piece for next season.

Forward Achor Achor announced he plans to transfer to Mississippi State from Kansas State. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

It's been a journey for Achor, who's originally from Australia. He played two seasons at Chipola Junior College (Fla.), then transferred to Samford for two seasons and landed at Kansas State before this past season. But he lasted only seven games due to "personal reasons."

In that stretch with the Wildcats, Achor averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. That followed a 2023-24 season at Samford in which he averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and was first-team all-Southern Conference.

Achor is the Bulldogs' fifth transfer portal addition this week. He joins former UAB guard Ja'Borri McGhee, former Wichita State center Quincy Ballard, former Arizona State guard Ameir Ali and former Michigan forward Sam Walters.