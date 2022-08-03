LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. -- Kamarion Franklin has established himself as a top prospect in the class of 2024. Franklin put together a dominant sophomore campaign on film and has impressed in camp settings since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at 255 pounds, Franklin has a big frame that allows him to play all over the defensive front. He plays on the edge on the prep level but showcases the versatility that could have him playing in the interior on the next level as he continues to grow.

The Mississippi standout has drawn comparisons to former five-star prospect Jeffery Simmons, who also starred in the Magnolia State on Friday nights. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that some of the top programs across the nation have gotten involved in Franklin's recruitment.

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M are among the heavy hitters in pursuit. Both Ole Miss and Texas A&M hosted Franklin ahead of the August dead period.

"I'm just going through the process right now. I don't really have any top schools," Franklin said. "(All of the visits) have been good. I'm not used to seeing all of this, so it's all new to me. It's a good experience."

Franklin updates his recruitment and where things stand ahead of his junior season with Rivals.

