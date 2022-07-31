There were fireworks in the Magnolia State this weekend as both Mississippi State and Ole Miss hosted key visitors to close out the month of July.

Mike Leach and the Bulldogs landed a flurry of commitments on Friday, while also welcoming in an important quarterback visitor on Saturday. Mississippi State used the big weekend to add critical targets to the class ahead of the dead period.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, meanwhile, added one of the best prospects in the state to their growing class in addition to hosting multiple top targets on campus. The Rebels made a move in the recruitments of some big-time recruits.

Here's a recap of what the weekend brought the two SEC West programs out of the Magnolia State.

*****