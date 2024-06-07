Darby camped in Starkville on June 1, just one week ago and left with an offer. Prior to that, he held offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, South Florida, Tulsa, and Texas Southern.

Rivals was able to get a good look at Darby on Thursday, when he camped at Oklahoma. While working out for the Sooners, he primarily lined up at wide receiver, but he did jump in at cornerback at times, where he found some success as well.

On his swift commitment to Mississippi State, Darby said he felt comfortable with the staff already.

"Man to be honest it was the coaches. I went to there camp and I was winning most of every rep and every time I won a rep, the coaches would hype me up, jump up on me and when I walked into the campus it felt like home. And then once I got the offer me and the coaches were celebrating once again. Me and coach (Chad) Bumphis just built a relationship right there."

As far as the skillset he brings to the table, he said the coaches "liked that I can go get the ball that I have great strong hands. Also that I have great releases and great footwork coming off the ball. The role they want me to play is outside wide receiver."