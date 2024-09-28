AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Welcome to the SEC, Texas. Arch Manning passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 1 Texas got another standout performance from its defense to earn the program’s first Southeastern Conference victory, 35-13 over Mississippi State on Saturday. Manning was 26-of-31 passing for 324 yards in his second consecutive start in place of Quinn Ewers, who is still recovering from a strained abdomen. Texas joined the SEC this season from the Big 12 and delivered a rugged, ragged and ultimately effective debut that saw the Longhorns pull away late. “I’m glad we had adversity today. The first four games were smooth sailing. We needed rough waters,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Our guys showed composure. They found a way to fight back and pull away in a tough game and that’s what the SEC is all about.”

Manning continues to impress. He delivered yet another performance that most teams would love to get from their starter. ″What a luxury to have a player of his caliber as our backup quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “(Ewers) is our quarterback and he’s our leader ...What we’ve learned, and what Arch has earned, is that this team can count on him, too.” Manning’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Moore in the second quarter, and his 1-yard TD run in the third, opened up a tighter-than-expected matchup with the Bulldogs, who have lost four in a row. Manning set up his own touchdown with a 26-yard scramble near the goal line, and the touchdown made it 21-6 on the final play of the third quarter. Another scoring strike to Moore early in the fourth essentially put the game away for the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0). Yet Manning seems to know that Ewers is back at No. 1 when he’s healthy enough to return. “Quinn has proven himself. This is his team,” Manning said. “I think he’ll come back and play really well.” Texas raced to an opening touchdown in five plays. But the Longhorns soon bogged down with a turnover, a dropped touchdown pass and a partially blocked punt.