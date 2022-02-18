Long Beach State Takes Down Mississippi State in Pitcher's Duel

Starkville, MS - The defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs kicked off their season today, welcoming #24 Long Beach State to town, and the Dirtbags came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 3-0. It was a pitcher’s duel today as Landon Sims and Luis Ramirez battled it out, alternating shutout innings. Sims was on his A-Game striking out 13 batters in 7 innings, allowing just 5 hits and no walks, but designated hitter Kaden Moeller got the best of him in the top of the seventh, hitting a solo shot to right field. “He put a good swing on it, if I could do it again I’d throw the exact same pitch,” said Sims. While Sims was on his A-game, Luis Ramirez had an A+ performance and was absolutely dealing for the Dirtbags, pitching 6 innings allowing 0 hits, striking out 5, and walking just 2 batters. Ramirez was able to force a lot of weak contact with his sinker and kept hitters off balance with a combination of a slider and a changeup.

Right Handed Pitcher Luis Ramirez (Long Beach State Athletics)

Matt Fields came in relief for Ramirez in the seventh and they didn’t miss a beat. State finally got a base hit from true freshman Hunter Hines, but he would be thrown out trying to stretch it to a double, and that would be State’s only hit of the day. In the top of the eighth, Parker Stinnett came in relief of Sims and struggled, as Connor Burns led off with a walk, Chase Luttrell knocked him in with a double, and Jonathan Long knocked in Luttrell with a single. Now down 3-0, Matt Fields came back out for Long Beach State and got the Bulldogs down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth, striking out Kellum Clark and Brad Cumbest. Stone Simmons struck out the side in the top of the ninth, giving Mississippi State one last chance, but All-American closer Devereux Harrison came in and shut State down 1-2-3 getting the save.

Right Handed Pitcher Landon Sims (Mississippi State Athletics)

Today is a perfect example of why pitcher record is a stat that does not matter, as Landon Sims had a phenomenal outing, but ultimately was charged with a loss. Today was Landon’s first start after spending all of last season in a bullpen role. Despite the loss, it is a positive that Sims will be just as effective as a starter as he was as a reliever. He had his fastball working around 94-95 and was able to keep hitters off balance with his slider. He has been working on his changeup as well, but says he won’t use it until “they (hitters) can prove they can hit my fastball.”