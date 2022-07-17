Logan Tanner selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds

Logan Tanner is the newest Diamond Dog to hear his name called in the MLB Draft after being selected 55th overall in the 2nd round by the Cincinnati Reds. The junior has been one of the best backstops in the country the past two seasons.

A 2-way prospect out of high school with a 96 MPH fastball, Tanner was a top 100 prospect but elected to go to school at Mississippi State. While he was impressive on the mound, he's even better as a catcher and solely focused on his duties behind the plate during his time at MSU.

Tanner played 14 games as a freshman and posted a .268 batting average and .827 OPS before the season was cut short due to Covid-19, and he parlayed that into a phenomenal sophomore season.

While commanding a pitching staff that led Divison 1 in strikeouts, Tanner was also a big piece in the middle of the 2021 National Champions' lineup as he hit .287 with a .907 OPS while driving in 53 RBIs and hitting a team-leading 15 home runs. Tanner also stood out on the biggest stage and left Mississippi State fans with some memorable moments with his go-ahead homer in the Super Regional against Notre Dame and a dagger of a solo shot to lock up a College World Series Championship against Vanderbilt.

In what was otherwise a disappointing 2022 season, Tanner put together another solid offensive season as he batted .285 with a .812 OPS and seven home runs and maintained elite defensive prowess behind the dish as he earned All-SEC Honors.

Tanner is the second Bulldog to hear his name called tonight, joining his former battery mate Landon Sims who was selected 34th by the Diamondbacks. Tanner is the highest drafted catcher in Mississippi State history.