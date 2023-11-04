Live Scoreboard: FINAL Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Pregame
- QB Will Rogers is out for Mississippi State.
- RB Jo'quavious Marks is out for Mississippi State
- WR Freddie Roberson did not dress for Mississippi State
- S Hunter Washington did not dress for Mississippi State
- DB Jalen Geiger is questionable for Kentucky, per KSR. Geiger is dressed for warmups.
1st Quarter
15:00: Kentucky wins the coin toss and defers to the 2nd half. Mississippi State will start with the ball.
14:11: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright pass incomplete to Justin Robinson. Keelan Crimmins punts 35 yards to UK 38.
12:00: UK Devin Leary 37-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson to MSU 14.
10:11: UK Devin Leary 4-yard touchdown pass to Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. Alex Raynor kick. (UK 7, MSU 0)
8:42: MSU stopped on 3rd and 11. Mike Wright pass incomplete to Tulu Griffin. Andrew Osteen punts 39 yards to UK 32.
6:20: UK stopped on 3rd and 8. Devin Leary pass incomplete to Barion Brown. Wilson Berry punts 40 yards to MSU 10. Holding against MSU Isaac Smith starts drive at MSU 5.
2nd Quarter
9:01: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright 2-yard scramble to UK 7.
8:51: MSU Kyle Ferrie 25-yard field goal. (UK 7, MSU 3)
6:43: UK stopped on 3rd and 10. Devin Leary 7-yard scramble to UK 45. Wilson Berry 32-yard punt to MSU 23.
6:35: MSU Mike Wright intercepted by UK D'Eryk Jackson. Jackson returns 28 yards for touchdown. Alex Raynor kick. (UK 14, MSU 3)
4:46: MSU stopped on 3rd and 6. UK Alex Afari sacks Mike Wright for 6-yard loss at MSU 23. Keelan Crimmins punts 55 yards to UK 22. Unsportsmanlike conduct against DeShawn Page starts UK drive at UK 37.
0:52: UK Devin Leary 4-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key. Alex Raynor kick. (UK 21, MSU 3
HALFTIME: Kentucky 21, Mississippi State 3
3rd Quarter
13:31: UK stopped on 3rd and 2. Devin Leary pass broken up by Jett Johnson. Wilson Berry punts 44 yards to MSU 23.
11:37: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright pass incomplete to Tulu Griffin. Keelan Crimmins punts 42 yards to UK 15.
5:55: UK stopped on 3rd and 4. Devin Leary pass incomplete to Dane Key.
5:51: UK Alex Raynor 32-yard field goal (UK 24, MSU 3)
3:35: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Mike Wright 1-yard pass to Zavion Thomas to MSU 11. Keelan Crimmins punts 33 yards to MSU 44.
0:52: UK stopped on 3rd and 22. Ramon Jefferson 6-yard run to 50. Wilson Berry punts 32 yards to MSU 18,
0:52: Chris Parson replaces Mike Wright at QB for Mississippi State.
4th Quarter
14:47: MSU stopped on 3rd and 11. Chris Parson pass incomplete to Antonio Harmon. Keelan Crimmins punts 34 yards to UK 49.
14:47: Kaiya Sheron replaces Devin Leary at QB for Kentucky.
11:08: UK stopped on 4th and 6. Kaiya Sheron pass incomplete to Jordan Dingle. MSU stakes over MSU 36.
7:08: MSU converts 4th and 4. Chris Parson 12-yard pass to Zavion Thomas to UK 2.
6:26: MSU Chris Parson flagged 16 yards to UK 18 for intentional grounding.
5:58: MSU stopped on 4th and goal from the 18. UK J.J. Weaver sacks Chris Parson for a 5-yard loss to UK 23.
3:52: UK stopped on 3rd and 10. Ray Davis run for 1-yard loss to UK 22. Wilson Berry punts 32 yards to MSU 46.
3:05: MSU stopped on 3rd and 20. Chris Parson pass incomplete to Creed Whittemore. Andrew Osteen punts 18 yards to UK 46.
FINAL: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3
