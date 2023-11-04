Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC)





Pregame

- QB Will Rogers is out for Mississippi State.

- RB Jo'quavious Marks is out for Mississippi State

- WR Freddie Roberson did not dress for Mississippi State

- S Hunter Washington did not dress for Mississippi State

- DB Jalen Geiger is questionable for Kentucky, per KSR. Geiger is dressed for warmups.





1st Quarter

15:00: Kentucky wins the coin toss and defers to the 2nd half. Mississippi State will start with the ball.

14:11: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright pass incomplete to Justin Robinson. Keelan Crimmins punts 35 yards to UK 38.

12:00: UK Devin Leary 37-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson to MSU 14.

10:11: UK Devin Leary 4-yard touchdown pass to Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. Alex Raynor kick. (UK 7, MSU 0)



