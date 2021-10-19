Leach shares his thoughts on Vanderbilt

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks about the upcoming game with Vanderbilt as the Bulldogs aim to right the ship after a disappointing loss to Alabama last week.

After the Vanderbilt game last year you questioned your team's toughness. How do you feel they took that and do you see messages like that from last year translating this year?

I think we practice better this year. I think we play harder. I think we're definitely an improved team. I think there's kind of a growth process to the whole thing. They've drawn from some of the messages, but also you've got to reinforce them too.

How much cause for concern is there with the offensive line right now?

Well, I didn't think we played well on the O-line last game. I thought that it was kind of like a group effort. You know, I thought that we're a team that played frantic, tried to make too much happen. I thought we had to make more happen then we did, and so we got in our own way.

When you look back at the offensive and where they are now, what are your thoughts on where things are and is it about where you want it to be?

It's never where you want it to be, but we've just got to keep improving, keep running, keep improving.

J.J. Jernigan is listed as a starter on the depth chart. Was there anything in the bye week or this season that led to that change and do you expect him to get more snaps moving forward?

I tell you, I think he is really a good player. I think that he kind of made a move there, and I think those three are pretty interchangeable. Really, I expect all three of them to play.

What led to the big plays allowed on defense where Alabama had a lot of yards after the catch?

I thought our eyes were in the wrong place, and we didn't tackle well. It's about as simple as that. You know, obviously, they are a fine team, but a guy runs a curl and takes it 70 yards, well there was some contribution on our part a little bit too.

What have you seen from this Vanderbilt team?

I think they play hard. I think they are a scrappy team. I think they are kind of a defense-driven team, and I think that we've got to play well in order to win. I mean we got to, up there in Nashville, we just got to play well to win with and the whole week of good preparation.

What kind of role is Jack Abraham playing with the team?

No, he's not on the team right now.

What kind of boast does Brandon Ruiz give the specials team?

You know he provides consistency. He makes most of his field goals. He has good range, and he gets it out of the end zone. Some people are trying to drop those kicks in there hoping to get a few other yards, but, you know there is a steadiness to kicking it to through the end zone, which I think is very positive, and he's good at that. Of course, the other fellow is good at that too.

After Alabama scored its first touchdown, you got down to the 25 and had to kick the field goal. How much did not getting seven points end up mattering at the end of the game?

Well, I don't know about the math. Probably four points worth.

What role has NIL played this season in the locker room and in recruiting?

I think it is still kind of unfolding. There isn't really a clear way to describe it just yet. It is unfolding. As guys get opportunities and they take them, we will see what happens. I wish I knew more. I'm kind of waiting to see what happens myself.

What did you think of Will Rogers' performance and execution, especially when Alabama dropped back into zone and dared him to throw?

I didn't think Will played very well. He didn't communicate particularly well. It was a group effort. I didn't think we did a great job of getting open. I didn't think we did a great job of protecting. I didn't think he did a great job.

Hitting the halfway point of the season, what's your evaluation? Is a 3-3 record about where you thought you'd be?

I don't know. I just do them one at a time, figure it out the week I am preparing for it. I think we have improved. I'm pleased we have improved at times, but we have to accelerate that process and do it more.

How have you seen college football change over your 35 seasons of coaching?

It has changed less than you might think. Everybody says that kids are different nowadays. I don't think they really are. I think if a guy really wants to play, he will make a lot of sacrifices to play. The biggest thing I would say is immediacy of the media, like social media. Stuff happens more quickly. When I was a kid, when somebody did something good you might carry around a newspaper article for a month. Now it changes within a couple hours.

What are your thoughts on the situation at LSU with Ed Orgeron and your thoughts on him finishing out the season with the team?

I don't have any thoughts on it. Obviously, they are looking for somebody, so just let them sort it out. I am kind of preoccupied with Vanderbilt.

Kliff Kingsbury continues to use the Air Raid with the Arizona Cardinals. Have you communicated with him and what are your thoughts on the season they're having?

We text back and forth. It's impressive. It's really good and I'm really proud for Kliff. He's a very sharp guy. Kliff, for all of his pretty boy, GQ stuff, was a pretty tough guy. Kliff was one of the toughest players I ever coached. Actually, it was against Texas A&M, he got hit hard 22 times and threw for 337 yards at Kyle Field one day. He was not just a good player, but an incredibly tough player.