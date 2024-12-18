LB Derion Gullette Transferring to State

Mississippi State continues to add through the NCAA Transfer Portal in what's become a busy week and a half.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs shored up their defense a bit more with linebacker Derion Gullette, who announced he plans to transfer from Texas. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gullette redshirted the 2023 season, but played in five games for the Longhorns this season. He finished with to tackles.

Originally from Teague (TX), Gullette was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He was ranked No. 125 in the Rivals250 and was an all-state selection as a junior. Gullette missed his entire senior season due to injury. He had 125 tackles (63 solo), five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four passes defended as a junior, in addition to 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving.