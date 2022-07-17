Landon Sims selected 34th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Landon Sims cemented his legacy in Starkville forever when he helped lead Mississippi State to its first-ever national championship and had an All-American campaign in 2021. Now, Sims moves on to the next chapter of his baseball career after being selected 34th overall in Competitive Balance Round A by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The South Forsyth (GA) product turned down big money in the 2019 draft to come to Mississippi State, and after his freshman season being cut short due to Covid-19, he blossomed into one of the nation's top pitchers as a sophomore.

During Mississippi State's 2021 national championship season, everyone knew the end result when Still of the Night played as Sims trotted down from the bullpen for the ninth inning. Sims showcased his upper-90s fastball and wipeout slider as he dominated hitters with a 1.44 ERA and 100/15 strikeout to walk ratio. He saved 13 games for the Bulldogs and was named a Second Team All-American.

The 6'2" 227-pound righty had gotten first-round buzz going into the 2022 season and was looking like another All-American year was on the way in a new starting role. Through three starts, Sims fanned 27 hitters in 15.2 innings and had a 1.15 ERA, but a torn UCL ended his season during his start against Tulane, a game in which he struck out 10 of the 11 hitters he faced, and now falls into the second round.

Sims is the first former Bulldog to hear his name selected, and Logan Tanner is expected to hear his name called later this evening. Mississippi State has now had a first round draft pick in four consecutive years following Ethan Small (Brewers, 2019), Justin Foscue (Rangers, 2020), Jordan Westburg (Orioles, 2020), and Will Bednar (Giants, 2021).



