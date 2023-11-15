Starkville - The Mississippi State women's basketball team took care of business Wednesday afternoon with a dominant 87-26 victory over New Orleans to improve to 4-0.

The Bulldog defense was the star of the show, holding the Privateers to 17.2% shooting and creating 19 turnovers. Senior guard JerKaila Jordan continued here hot offensive start with 24 points on 9/15 from the floor, and was active on defense with three blocks and a team-leading five steals.

"Like I always say, our defense sparks our offense," Jordan said. "Our biggest focus was just going out there and holding them to the lowest amount of points they could possibly get. I think we did pretty good. I know me for sure, I'm focusing on the defensive side."

Offensively, the Bulldogs had an efficient day shooting 57.1% from the field with only seven turnovers, and they had four players in double figures. All-SEC center Jessika Carter posted a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double while sophomore wing Debreasha Powe scored 13 while shooting 3/6 from three-point range.

Seton Hall transfer Lauren Park-Lane scored a season-high 11 points on 5/7 shooting. The 5-foot-3 point guard is adjusting to a new role after averaging 20.8 points with the Pirates last season, but is starting to feel more comfortable. She was aggressive attacking the lane and showcased a nifty floater while dishing out four assists.

"It's been hard at times, but I'm surrounded by WNBA prospects," Park-Lane said. "I came here for that reason. To play around people who have the aspirations to play pro. I just really credit my teammates. They have all the confidence in me. It's just my turn to have that same confidence in myself."

"She can score. A lot of people say switch the ball screen, but she shoots floaters like I've never seen," head coach Sam Purcell said. "There's nobody that's as skilled as she is to get that floater and layup package up where you're like 'man, I thought I had here but I didn't.' She just makes the home run plays for our team when we need a tough bucket. When she's doing that we're a lot tougher."

The unfortunate news for the Bulldogs is that Purcell announced that forward Ramani Parker would be out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Southeastern Louisiana last week. Parker was an important piece on the front court, but they managed to get production off the bench from freshman Quanirah Montague and junior Nyayongah Gony on Wednesday.

Montague, a 6-foot-6 four-star prospect out of Atlantic City, NJ posted a career-high seven points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench, and she imposed her will in the paint with a team-leading four blocked shots. Gony also added five points and three rebounds in her extensive minutes in Parker's absence.

"Ramani was a big loss for us," Purcell said. "Last year when we had her she was a big part, so I challenged them who can do what she did for us, and it wasn't just scoring points. It was rebounding and having a spirit. As Nir keeps going out there, nine rebounds, 3/5 from the field, and I still thinks she has another level she can reach. The future is bright for us with that kid."

Mississippi State returns to action on Sunday with a trip up to Nashville to face Belmont. They'll stay on the road during Thanksgiving break where they'll head to Houston to face Clemson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tulsa in the Van Chancellor Classic.