Saturday didn't go as hoped for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as they fell to Alabama by a score of 30-6, and one key factor led to the Bulldogs' demise, according to Head Coach Mike Leach.

Hands.

Whether it was the lack of pass rush from the defensive line, the wide receivers losing a majority of reps to the Alabama defensive backs, or the offensive line not giving Rogers enough time, Leach says that his team's use of hands was not up to speed last night.

"They're physical. They use their hands better than we do," Leach said of Alabama. "They shoved us around. The first half we just took it. The second half we battled back a little, but it was kind of disjointed and feeble."

The 21st-year head coach was so unimpressed with his team's performance that he joked that if they continue not using their hands, evolution and natural selection will cause future generations not to have hands.

"If you don't use a certain part of your body, as time evolves over century upon century and natural selection, that part of the body disappears, and even that animal might disappear," Leach said. "I'm genuinely fearful that on our team, if me and the other coaches don't get them right that about a generation from now, their kids and their grandkids won't have hands."

Leach went on to compare the hands of his team to that of the dinosaurs, who have very short arms and don't use their hands.

"From a lack of use, those hands just disappear," Leach said. "And maybe they'll be like this, like those dinosaur hands are. You know you've got a Tyrannosaurus rex who is clearly good at eating things, big jaws, and all that stuff. Fairly athletic, can run, but those hands are like this," as he makes a dinosaur hand gesture.

One of the things that Leach thinks contributed to the team's lack of hand usage is the fear of the Alabama logo on the opponent's jersey.

"I tell you one thing they do well… we've got some guys that are afraid of the jersey that says Alabama," Leach said. "We spend a lot of time frightened of their jerseys. You want to scare our guys, put an Alabama jersey on. Scares the hell out of them. "