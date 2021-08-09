La. WR Zavion Thomas talks earning MSU offer, plans to return
If one were to take a look at the current roster for Mississippi State, they would see a heavy presence of Louisiana natives. The staff now in Starkville, though they didn't play a real factor in m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news