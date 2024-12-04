Kyle Johnson Flips From Houston to State

On Wednesday, Mississippi State got some good news with an addition for its secondary, who made a last-second switch.

Bunkie (La.) three-star cornerback Kyle Johnson flipped his decision from Houston to the Bulldogs. He'd been committed to the Cougars since July 13.

Johnson is Mississippi State's third cornerback signee in the 2025 class. He joins three-star junior college additions Amarien Jefferson and Tony Mitchell.

Johnson surprised many in July when he chose Houston over the Bulldogs. He officially visited Mississippi State June 14, the Cougars the following weekend, then promptly committed to Houston after that last visit.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on the addition of Johnson.