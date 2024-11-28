Know Your Enemy: Ole Miss

On Sunday, defensive back Jayven Williams, announced he plans to transfer to Mississippi State from Kennesaw State.
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media after Mississippi State's 39-20 loss to Missouri.
Mississippi State fumbled early and never caught up, in a 39-20 loss to Missouri on Saturday.
DALLAS — Mississippi State rallied from an early 13-point deficit on Friday for an 84-79 win at SMU.
The Bulldogs have a big visitor list for senior day. We've got the names to expect in Davis Wade Stadium Saturday.
