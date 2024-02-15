The Air Force Falcons are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign where they finished 28-31 overall and 17-13 in Mountain West play. However, do not let the losing record fool you as the Falcons were just one win away from their 2nd NCAA tournament appearance in as many years as they fell to San Jose State in the Mountain West conference tournament championship game. This will be their first of 13 non conference games away from home to begin the season. The team will not see a home game until March 15th.

Mississippi State Bulldog baseball begins its 2024 campaign with a home series against the Air Force Academy. Head coach Mike Kauslasky enters his 14th season with the program. The former Air Force player has compiled a 291-378 overall record.

Despite falling just short in 2023, this program is two years removed from a Mountain West Title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament. Air Force was the #4 seed in the 2022 Austin Regional where they defeated Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist en route to a regional runner up finish. That team was led by Paul Skenes, who ultimately transferred to LSU where he won a national championship and went #1 in the 2023 MLB Draft.

This year’s Air Force squad is led by preseason all conference selections Sam Kulasingham and Jay Thomason. Both players are experienced veterans as they enter their 4th year with the program. Kulasingham and Thomason were both recognized by the NCBWA as they were named third team preseason All Americans.

Sam Kulasingham, the Holly Springs, NC, native has reached 100 hits in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, he had an impressive .426 batting average which led all Mountain West Players. The first baseman also led the conference in doubles (28), walks (50), and on base percentage (.537).

Jay Thomason returns to the deep south this weekend as he is a native of Auburn, AL. Thomason, as prolific of a slugger as anyone in college baseball, led the Mountain West with 21 home runs in 2023. Thomason enters the season just 14 long balls shy of the Air Force program record. The third baseman notched 74 RBI’s last season which also led the conference. Expect both of these players to impress this weekend.

The first of three matchups between Mississippi State and Air Force is set for 4:00 p.m. this Friday at Dudy Noble Field.