Kevin Adams details his experience at Top Dawg

We were able to talk with Kevin Adams at Top Dawg last Friday and went over his recruitment with Mississippi State, and what his experience at camp was like.

Kevin Adams has been highly productive over the last few seasons for Destrehan, as he and his teammate Jai Eugene (who was also in attendance at Top Dawg) have been unstoppable in their secondary.

Adams had a great camp and was able to get to spend some time with DBs coach Darcel McBath, but overall he had this to say about his experience:

"It was better than I expected, I thought there was gonna be way more people, but I got more one-on-one time to perfect my craft and stuff like that

When asked if he had worked with Coach McBath, Adams had only good things to say.

"He was actually complimenting my breaks and stuff, I feel like I showed I was one of the top ones out here today."

Adams had mentioned to us before that Mississippi State had begun turning up their recruitment with him, and when he was asked about a possible visit this fall, he was very interested.

"Yeah most definitely, can't pass up on that, you just can't pass up on SEC, they play the best teams."

Kevin Adams has a ton of talents at safety and if the Bulldogs were to add him to their 2023 class, he would be a great addition to an already talented room. As we head further into the fall, he's definitely going to be a prospect to keep our eyes on.