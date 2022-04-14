Junior College Transfer Jaykwon Walton Backs off Bulldog Commitment

This afternoon Shelton State (AL) C.C. guard and Mississippi State signee Jaykwon Walton announced that he would be playing his college basketball elsewhere next fall.

He took to Twitter to say, "I want to thank Miss State University for all the Love & Support that they've shown me throughout the years. But after discussing things with my Family & Coaches I've decided to request my release & Enroll at another school next fall."

Walton was a 4-star recruit in the 2019 class and spent his first two college seasons at Georgia where he averaged 1.9 points in seven games before entering the transfer portal and winding up at Shelton State Community College.

This comes as the 2nd time that Walton has decommitted from Mississippi State, as he had initially committed to the Bulldogs in high school before flipping to Georgia.

The decommitment of Walton leaves Mississippi State with two signees in Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard MJ Russell. Head Coach Chris Jans has also picked up a commitment in Oregon State transfer point guard Dashawn Davis, and is expected to fill out the rest of the class through the transfer portal.