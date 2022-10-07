Mississippi State added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class this morning with the addition of Howard Junior College (Tex.) shooting guard Lerenzo Fort III .

The Jackson, Mississippi native played his high school ball at Florence High School. Fort began his career at UT Martin, where he averaged 2.6 points in 11 games as a freshman.

The 6'5" shooting guard transferred back home to Mississippi to Copiah-Lincoln Community College last season, where he finished third in the NJCAA in scoring at 26.3 points per game. Fort also tacked on 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 39.8% from the field, 31.9% from three, and 75% from the free-throw line.

Fort scored over 20 points in 24 of 27 games last season and broke the 30-point mark nine times. His season high came against Hinds C.C. where he scored 40 points on 51.9% shooting, making seven three-pointers.

Fort transferred to Howard Junior College in Big Spring, Texas, this offseason, the same school current Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. once played for.

Fort's scoring prowess garnered attention from numerous high-major programs, including West Virginia, St. John's, and Kansas State, but the Bulldogs ended up winning out on the in-state product.

Fort will join Salt Lake C.C. (Utah) forward Jaquan Scott and Greenforest Christian (Ga.) center Gai Chol when he gets to Starkville next fall.