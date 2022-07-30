Juco receiver Jacoby Bellazar commits to Mississippi State

Just when you thought yesterday was crazy, Mississippi State made another addition to its 2023 recruiting class as Southwest Mississippi C.C. 3-star wide receiver Jacoby Bellazar announced his commitment to the Bulldogs this afternoon.

Mississippi State hosted a talented group of visitors for a camp and a cookout and picked up commitments from Hattiesburg (Miss.) four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton, Tupelo (Miss.) three-star offensive tackle Zay Alexander, and Florence (Miss.) three-star ATH Zakari Tillman. Today, Bellazar became the fourth future Bulldog to announce his decision on the weekend, and he did so over offers from Nebraska, South Florida, and Louisiana Tech.

As a freshman out Southwest, the 5'11" 180-pound pass catcher hauled in 37 receptions for 623 yards and six touchdowns in nine games, including a pair of 100+ yard performances against Itawamba and Pearl River.

Bellazar possesses blazing speed and is one of the fastest players in the junior college ranks, having been clocked at 4.38 seconds in the forty-yard dash. Southwest moves Bellazar all around the field, including outside receiver and out of the backfield, but he projects best as a slot receiver at the next level.

The Baton Rouge native is the second wide receiver to join Mississippi State's 2023 class, following Norcross (GA)'s Nakai Poole. He is the thirteenth player to join the Bulldogs' class and the only junior college prospect.