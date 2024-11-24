JUCO OL Saquon Miles Pledges State

Continuing its big day of additions, Mississippi State dipped into the junior college ranks on Sunday.

Hinds Community College (Miss.) offensive tackle Saquon Miles announced he's committed to the Bulldogs. He did so just before he left Starkville Sunday on his official visit.

Miles is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 27 junior college player nationally. Miles had previously been committed to Troy from Sept. 23 to Friday. He chose Mississippi State out a scholarship offer list that also included Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami and Auburn.

Miles was recruited primarily by assistant coach Cody Kennedy.

