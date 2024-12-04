JUCO OL Matthew LeFeau Inks With State

The offensive line haul continues to grow for Mississippi State.

On Wednesday afternoon, during national signing day, Shasta Community College (Calif.) offensive tackle Matthew LeFeau signed his paperwork with the Bulldogs. He chose them over other offers from California, BYU, Illinois, Arizona, Arizona State and Florida.

Originally from Tacoma, Washington, LeFeau spent just this season at Shasta and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend.

LeFeau is one of five signed offensive linemen in the class. He joins three-stars Jakheem Shumpert, Saquon Miles and Spencer Dowland, as well as two-star Breyden Turnage. Three-star Josiah Clemons told BulldogBlitz.com he plans to sign later in the day.

