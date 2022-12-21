"I was excited, man," Bell said. This was my first SEC offer. I was real happy."

Bell had picked up an offer from Mississippi State yesterday and quickly made the decision to commit to the Bulldogs. He also held offers from BYU, SMU, and Washington State.

Mississippi State is off to an excellent start to National Signing Day as it made a new addition to its 2023 class in Kilgore College (Tex.) offensive lineman Leon Bell .

For Bell, getting the chance to play big-time football in the SEC is a true blessing.

"Coming straight out of high school to Juco, it's a blessing," Bell said. "I know there are a lot of people that are trying to get to that level, and so to accomplish it, that's a blessing."

Mississippi State had recruited Bell for a while, and when he got the offer he knew he wanted to go there because of his relationships with some players on the team.

"I found out a lot about the school because of my cousin Javae Gilmore," Bell said. I've got a homeboy up there too that I played with in high school Canon Boone where I played next to at guard."

"I already had family there, so I said that this has got to be the home," Bell said. "I was saying I wanted to go there all this time, so to finally get the offer is amazing."

At 6'8", 305 pounds, combined with his impressive athleticism, Bell is the prototype of what you're looking for in an Air Raid offensive tackle, and Coach Matt Brock tells him that he can bring a lot to the program.

"Coach Brock told me that they loved my tape and they like how I play," Bell said. "They saw how swift I was. I'm a big guy who can move. I run a 4.8. They love my game. They know I can go to the next level and bring a lot to the program."

Bell is the 24th commitment and 5th offensive lineman to join Mississippi State's recruiting class. After Mississippi State lost Joe Crocker on Monday, they did an excellent job to finish with an offensive line class of Zay Alexander, Amari Smith, Malik Ellis, Jayden Hobson, and Leon Bell.



