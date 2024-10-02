The string of recruiting success for Mississippi State continued on Tuesday. East Mississippi Community College defensive end Zavion Hardy gave his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Originally from Georgia, Hardy has spent the past two seasons at East Mississippi, to get his academics in position to play at the FBS level. He was No. 180 in the 2023 Rivals250 out of Tattnall Square Academy in Macon.

This time around, Hardy was a highly sought prospect with more than a dozen scholarship offers. That list included Alabama, Georgia, Florida, USC and Oklahoma.

Hardy officially visited Mississippi State in June. He was named a first-team pre-season JUCO all-American by Rivals' JC Gridiron.com and has seven tackles, 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry in three games this season.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Hardy's addition to the Bulldogs.