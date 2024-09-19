JUCO DB Tony Mitchell Commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State got a little more veteran presence on its future roster Wednesday night, as it added a commitment from East Mississippi Community College cornerback Tony Mitchell. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Ole MIss and West Virginia.

Mitchell, who started his career at Alabama, transferred to EMCC earlier this year. He was ranked No. 163 in the Rivals250 in the 2023 class out of Alabaster (Ala.).

“(I) just (want) a defense that fits my style of play and a family atmosphere," Mitchell previously told Rivals.com. "A great school and somewhere I can be myself and thrive."

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Mitchell's decision and what it means for the Bulldogs.