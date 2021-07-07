JUCO CB Nicholson commits to MSU

Mississippi State has been loading up in the secondary in the 2022 class and they added another key piece on Tuesday night with the commitment of DeCarlos Nicholson a JUCO corner from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

"I had been thinkings about committing since the visit. I really liked Mississippi State and I had been talking to my family about it and the right time came and I committed."

Nicholson hails from Petal HS where he was a two-way player as a defensive back and quarterback of his high school team before heading over to Perkinson to play at the JUCO Level.

The relationship between the Bulldogs staff and Nicholson picked up after a personal workout in mid-June.

"About a month ago it started up. I finally got my chance to get in front of the coaches and they told me that Martin Emerson is going to the draft after this year and I can come in and compete for that spot right away," Nicholson said.