Josh Hubbard's recruitment expanding beyond Southeast region

Rivals caught up with Hubbard to get the latest in his recruitment.

Class of 2023 point guard Josh Hubbard was very consistent this past weekend for Team Thad. The Mississippi native averaged 16 points per game over a four game stretch, and many college coaches were sitting courtside throughout the course of the weekend.

Programs involved: “Right now, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Houston, Georgetown, Seton Hall just offered today (Saturday), Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State.”

Ole Miss: “Ole Miss is a good school. They love small guards. Daeshun Ruffin is a prime example. He’s from Mississippi as well. I’m a Mississippi kid, so there’s much love there.”

Mississippi State: “Coach (Chris) Jans, he just went there. I’ve talked to him a few times and he has a good plan for the future of that program.”

Seton Hall: “They saw me this (Saturday) morning, and coach Davis, the assistant coach, he came to the game. He made a call to coach (Shaheen) Holloway saying that he wanted me.”

Georgetown: “The old coach at LSU, he went to Georgetown. He told coach (Patrick) Ewing about me and they came to a game in the first session in Orlando and liked what they saw.”

Houston: “Houston’s a good school. They offered me last year around the end of the basketball season. I wasn’t expecting it, but to hear from them was pretty cool.”