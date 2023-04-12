Starkville - Wednesday began the April signing period for men's college basketball. Mississippi State made an addition to the family as Madison-Ridgeland Academy four-star point guard Josh Hubbard inked with the Bulldogs.

Hubbard joins Howard J.C. (Tex.) shooting guard Trey Fort, Salt Lake C.C. (Utah) power forward Jaquan Scott, Greenforest Christian (Ga.) center Gai Chol, and Massanutten Military Academy (Va.) small forward Adrian Myers in Mississippi State's signing class.

The 5'10" point guard finished his prep career as Mississippi's all-time leading scorer with 4,367 points during his four years at MRA. As a senior, Hubbard was named Mississippi's Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring 27.1 points per game while dishing out 4.1 assists and grabbing 5.5 rebounds. Rivals ranks Hubbard as the #110 prospect in the 2023 class and the only Magnolia State prospect in the Rivals150.

"We're grateful to welcome Josh Hubbard to the Bulldog family," head coach Chris Jans said via press release. "Josh is a high character young man coming from a special family and is one of the most decorated players in the history of Mississippi Prep Basketball."

"He is an explosive athlete with great shooting ability and most importantly, he is a winner. Coach Richard Duease and MRA have prepared Josh well for college and SEC basketball. We look forward to the immediate and positive impact Josh will have in our program."

Hubbard initially signed with Ole Miss but was released from his letter of intent after Kermit Davis was let go and made a verbal commitment to the Bulldogs last month. He also held offers from Houston, USC, Seton Hall, Xavier, Georgetown, and LSU.