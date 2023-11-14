Starkville - Mississippi State entered the 2023-24 campaign without its best player Tolu Smith due to a foot injury, but the Bulldogs haven't missed a beat without him through their first three games.

Jimmy Bell, a West Virginia graduate transfer, has started the first three games of the season in Smith's place and has done nothing but produce. The 6-foot-10 center has averaged 11.3 points and 11.7 rebounds to start his Bulldog career, and was a catalyst in Mississippi State's 81-54 win over North Alabama Tuesday night with a team-leading 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

"Tolu is a big part of this team. He's a preseason All-American. I didn't come in and try to replace him or do what he does," Bell said. "I just came in being myself. I just know I have a big responsibility until he gets backs."

Being himself is exactly what Bell has done. He's let the game come to him, playing within the flow of the offense and not forcing any shots. He's showcased his physicality to get positioning on the inside for easy buckets and rebounds, which is exactly what you'd expect from a big man that comes from a football background.

Bell's effectiveness on the interior should be no surprise. After all, he started 34 games for a West Virginia team that made its way to last season's NCAA Tournament, but he's elevated his game to another level since getting to Starkville.

To start the season, Bell has hauled in double-digit rebounds in two of Mississippi State's three games, a feat he accomplished only twice for the Mountaineers last season while averaging 5.2 rebounds per game. He tallied his first double-double in the maroon and white on Tuesday, and the 14 rebounds be brought down were a career-high.

"I didn't really have a good rebounding year last year," Bell said. "This summer I just worked on getting good position, getting lower. Just chasing rebounds and being relentless on the boards.

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans has taken notice of Bell's mindset, and its a mindset that doesn't change no matter the role he's in. He's a player that's bought in to what the team has asked him to do, and is going to give maximum effort when he's on the court.

"I haven't seen a change in his mindset. He's been pretty business-like since he's arrived. He's a been there, done that kind of guy," Jans said. "He's logging more minutes than he's probably used to. He probably didn't expect that. He's certainly gaining confidence in the system and the other players and our coaches are certainly gaining confidence in him"