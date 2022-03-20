Jans to take over MSU men's basketball

New Mexico State men's basketball coach Chris Jans will be calling moving services to pack his stuff and make the trip from Las Cruces to Starkville. Fresh off an NCAA Tournament run that ended with a loss on Saturday to Arkansas, Jans will aim to get the Bulldogs back in the tournament.

Jans comes to State after a five-year run at New Mexico State that included three NCAA Tournament appearances and a fourth canceled bid due to covid canceling the tournament in 2020.

He spent nine years working for Gregg Marshall during two different stints between a year at Bowling Green where he led the Falcons to the CIT Tournament in a one-season turnaround. Jans also logged five years coaching JUCO and Community College programs and that will be beneficial for a quicker turnaround at Mississippi State. In six seasons at the D-1 level and has a 76-plus percent winning percentage.

Jans will be the 21st men's basketball head coach in school history.