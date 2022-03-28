James Miller Expected to Join Mississippi State Coaching Staff

The first piece of newly hired Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans' coaching staff has been announced, as James Miller is set to join Jans in Starkville, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Miller was under consideration for the Head Coach opening at New Mexico State, but they opted to go with Northwest Florida State's Greg Heiar, which means Jans will get to bring his right-hand man with him to Starkville.

Miller spent the last four seasons as the Associate Head Coach under Jans at New Mexico State, helping lead the Aggies to two NCAA Tournament appearances and three WAC Regular Season Championships.

Before joining the staff at New Mexico State, Miller spent two seasons coaching under Grant McCasland at Arkansas State and North Texas and helped lead UNT to a CBI Championship in 2018. He spent four seasons as the head coach at New Mexico Junior College, after spending three as an assistant, and had 21 players transfer to the Division 1 level under his watch.

The rest of the Bulldog coaching staff is to be determined. Chris Jans has made it known that he would wait until after the New Mexico State coaching search had wrapped up before he would finalize things, so expect the rest of the staff to be announced relatively soon.