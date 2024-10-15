Advertisement

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Georgia

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Georgia.

 BulldogBlitz.com
Commitment Prediction: Cameron Sparks

The Bulldogs have been linked for a few months now, with four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. Can they close?

External content
 Sam Spiegelman
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia

Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Georgia.

Video content
 BulldogBlitz.com
Damarius Yates Fielding SEC Push

Other programs are still pushing for Mississippi State commit Damarius Yates. Are they making progress?

Premium content
 Adam Gorney
AUDIO: Jeff Lebby SEC Teleconference 10.2

Coach Jeff Lebby answered media questions on this week's SEC Teleconference, during the Bulldogs' bye week. 

Video content
 Jason Stamm

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Georgia

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Georgia.

 • BulldogBlitz.com
Commitment Prediction: Cameron Sparks

The Bulldogs have been linked for a few months now, with four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. Can they close?

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia

Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Georgia.

Video content
 • BulldogBlitz.com
Published Oct 15, 2024
Jamarion Davis-Fleming Commits to Bulldogs
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
Managing Editor
@JasonStammSaid

Mississippi State's haul for the 2025 class continues to grow. This one literally makes the Bulldogs taller.

On Tuesday, in a streamed announcement, Canton (Miss.) four-star center Jamarion Davis-Fleming announced he's committed to Mississippi State. He chose the Bulldogs out of a top four that also included Ole Miss, LSU and James Madison.

Davis-Fleming, No. 126 in the 2025 Rivals150, was first offered by Mississippi State in March of 2023. He was recruited primarily by coach Chris Jans.

Davis-Fleming gives the Bulldogs a true post presence to join four-star guard King Grace and three-star forward Cameren Paul. Grace gave his pledge last month, while Paul committed in August.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Davis-Fleming's decision and what it means for Mississippi State.

