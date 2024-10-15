Jamarion Davis-Fleming Commits to Bulldogs

in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Georgia
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Georgia.
Commitment Prediction: Cameron Sparks
The Bulldogs have been linked for a few months now, with four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. Can they close?
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia
Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Georgia.
Damarius Yates Fielding SEC Push
Other programs are still pushing for Mississippi State commit Damarius Yates. Are they making progress?
AUDIO: Jeff Lebby SEC Teleconference 10.2
Coach Jeff Lebby answered media questions on this week's SEC Teleconference, during the Bulldogs' bye week.
in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Georgia
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Georgia.
Commitment Prediction: Cameron Sparks
The Bulldogs have been linked for a few months now, with four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. Can they close?
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia
Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Georgia.
Mississippi State's haul for the 2025 class continues to grow. This one literally makes the Bulldogs taller.
On Tuesday, in a streamed announcement, Canton (Miss.) four-star center Jamarion Davis-Fleming announced he's committed to Mississippi State. He chose the Bulldogs out of a top four that also included Ole Miss, LSU and James Madison.
Davis-Fleming, No. 126 in the 2025 Rivals150, was first offered by Mississippi State in March of 2023. He was recruited primarily by coach Chris Jans.
Davis-Fleming gives the Bulldogs a true post presence to join four-star guard King Grace and three-star forward Cameren Paul. Grace gave his pledge last month, while Paul committed in August.
Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Davis-Fleming's decision and what it means for Mississippi State.
- SDE
- CB
- OLB
- DUAL
- OLB
- RB
- OLB
- SDE
- WDE
- OT