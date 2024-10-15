Jamarion Davis-Fleming Commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State's haul for the 2025 class continues to grow. This one literally makes the Bulldogs taller.

On Tuesday, in a streamed announcement, Canton (Miss.) four-star center Jamarion Davis-Fleming announced he's committed to Mississippi State. He chose the Bulldogs out of a top four that also included Ole Miss, LSU and James Madison.

Davis-Fleming, No. 126 in the 2025 Rivals150, was first offered by Mississippi State in March of 2023. He was recruited primarily by coach Chris Jans.

Davis-Fleming gives the Bulldogs a true post presence to join four-star guard King Grace and three-star forward Cameren Paul. Grace gave his pledge last month, while Paul committed in August.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Davis-Fleming's decision and what it means for Mississippi State.